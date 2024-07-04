Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Waikato road rage crash: Police following ‘strong lines of inquiry’ into Gordonton incident

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
In today’s headlines with Chereè Kinnear, New Zealand tourist tragically killed in a California robbery, the Government’s plans for the housing market and voting to open in the UK.

Police say they are following “strong lines of inquiry” into the fatal crash in Gordonton, Waikato, last week.

Jonathan Michael Baker, known as Jono, died when one of two other vehicles involved crashed into his car. It is understood his funeral was held on Wednesday in Pukekohe.

Emergency services were called to Boyd Rd, near Williamson Rd, just after 10am on June 27, following reports of a crash. Police later said one person had been killed, while another suffered serious injuries and had been taken to Waikato Hospital.

In a statement this week, police said charges had “not yet” been laid, however, the investigation into the crash continued.

“This work includes reviewing footage, along with speaking with witnesses and those involved.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police said the crash happened after an Audi driver was seen leaving Horsham Downs Primary School about 10am, as a white Toyota Landcruiser followed close behind.

Waikato Police understood both vehicles were allegedly travelling at speed and were overtaking each other.

As the vehicles sped up Boyd Rd, the Toyota driver allegedly tried to overtake and collided with an oncoming Mazda, killing the Mazda’s driver.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Jonathan Baker aka Jono Baker died in a motor vehicle accident on June 27.
Jonathan Baker aka Jono Baker died in a motor vehicle accident on June 27.

Police would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it.

Reports can be made by calling 105, referencing the file number: 240627/4717.

Police earlier said one driver “may have been” involved in a dispute with the other driver.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand