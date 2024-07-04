In today’s headlines with Chereè Kinnear, New Zealand tourist tragically killed in a California robbery, the Government’s plans for the housing market and voting to open in the UK.

Police say they are following “strong lines of inquiry” into the fatal crash in Gordonton, Waikato, last week.

Jonathan Michael Baker, known as Jono, died when one of two other vehicles involved crashed into his car. It is understood his funeral was held on Wednesday in Pukekohe.

Emergency services were called to Boyd Rd, near Williamson Rd, just after 10am on June 27, following reports of a crash. Police later said one person had been killed, while another suffered serious injuries and had been taken to Waikato Hospital.

In a statement this week, police said charges had “not yet” been laid, however, the investigation into the crash continued.

“This work includes reviewing footage, along with speaking with witnesses and those involved.”