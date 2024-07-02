Jonathan Michael Baker, known as Jono, died when one of two vehicles involved crashed into his car last Thursday in Gordonton, Waikato.
Emergency services were called to Boyd Rd, near Williamson Rd, just after 10am following reports of a crash. Police later said one person had been killed, while another suffered serious injuries and had been taken to Waikato Hospital.
In a family notice published in the Herald, the 49-year-old victim was described as a dearly loved and precious husband to Andrea, loved father to Jason and Aaron and also a stepdad to Luke, Jayde, Liam and Regan.
Friends, family and members of the local community are due to farewell Baker at a funeral service in Pukekohe tomorrow.
A notice posted on the church’s social media pages was met with sadness and disbelief.
“Oh no! So sorry to hear. Rest in love, Jon. Thoughts and prayers to you all,” one woman commented.
“Rest in peace my friend. Prayers all round,” another wrote.
Police appeal for witnesses
Detective Inspector Darrell Harpur said: “Waikato Police investigating a fatal crash in Gordonton [last] Thursday would like to hear from anyone with video that captured two vehicles driving erratically prior to the collision.”
Police said the crash happened after an Audi driver was seen leaving Horsham Downs Primary School about 10am, as a white Toyota Landcruiser followed close behind.
The primary school declined to comment on the incident when approached.
Waikato Police understood both vehicles were travelling at speed and were overtaking each other.
As the vehicles sped up Boyd Rd, the Toyota driver tried to overtake and collided with an oncoming Mazda, killing the Mazda’s driver.
Darrell Harpur said the driver of a Toyota Land Cruiser crashed into the man’s car and was left with serious injuries.