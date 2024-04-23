From April 30 to May 2, the Awakino Gorge will be closed from 10am to 2pm due to maintenance work.

Motorists travelling through SH3 Awakino Gorge are asked to prepare for daytime road closures.

Outside the closures, stop/go traffic management will be in place from 6am to 6pm. The road will be open at all other times.

While the stop/go traffic controls are in place, road users are asked to prepare for up to 20 minutes of delays.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said the works include replacing culverts, clearing slips, installing guard rails, repairing signage, and other maintenance.

The road closure is needed due to the narrow and winding nature of the Awakino Gorge.

NZTA system manager for Manawatū-Whanganui and Taranaki, Liesl Dawson, said the closures have been purposely timed to avoid the current Mount Messenger maintenance works to minimise disruption for road users and communities in the area.

“We appreciate people’s understanding during this week of work, which is focused on making the Awakino Gorge as resilient as possible. Please plan ahead and, if possible, avoid travelling in this area of the network during this time.”

Dawson said as access to properties within the site would be limited, residents could speak with an on-site crew member for assistance travelling to and from their residential properties.

Soft closure points will be in place at Mōkau and Piopio for those wishing to wait until the road reopens.

The works are weather-dependent and may be postponed until May 6.

See NZTA’s journey planner for the most up-to-date information.

SH3 Awakino Gorge to go through three days of partial road closures due to mainteinence work. Photo / NZTA



