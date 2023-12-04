Remedial works on State Highway 1 at Rangiriri are coming to an end but there are still two weeks of repairs before all four lanes are open to traffic. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

Remedial works on State Highway 1 at Rangiriri are coming to an end but there are still two weeks of repairs before all four lanes are open to traffic. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency is pushing through several significant road works ahead of Christmas which will see Waikato roads affected.

The majority of the works are centred around holiday destinations, including the Coromandel and Kaimai Ranges, where work has been ongoing.

Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato-Bay of Plenty regional manager for maintenance and operations Roger Brady said while most drivers were driving cautiously through work sites, it was disappointing to see some people speeding and putting others at risk.

“Speeding vehicles can flick up loose metal and other objects, which can be dangerous to our road workers and other road users.

“Motorists also have less control at higher speeds. They may clip road cones and send them flying at our road workers or oncoming traffic, or lose control completely.”

As for the most up-to-date information on road works, road conditions and traffic delays, Waka Kotahi advises road users to use the Journey Planner.

East Waikato

● SH25: Recovery works are underway at several sites, with temporary traffic management such as lane closures and stop/go along with reduced speed limits in place where required. This currently includes Wharekaho, Coroglen and Ruamahunga. More information.

● SH25A Kōpū-Hikuai: A section of road near the summit collapsed early this year and is being repaired. Detour via SH26, SH2, SH25 via the Karangahake Gorge, or SH25 via Coromandel Town. Work to construct a bridge over the slip area is underway, and the bridge is expected to open by Wednesday 20 December. Additional works are taking place across SH25A while the road is closed, and some traffic management may stay in place where maintenance activity is ongoing. More information.

● SH25 Thames to Coromandel: Due to slip stabilisation work, stop/go traffic management is in place 24 hours per day until 22 December.

● SH25 Thames Coast Road, Ruamahunga slip: Work to stabilise the slip face is underway and will continue until approximately Friday 22 December, resuming 8 January. While this work is underway stop/go traffic management will be in place and stop/stop when helicopters are in use.

● SH26 Morrinsville: Work to resurface the road between Thames Street and Allen Street intersections will continue until 6am Friday 8 December. The repair work needs a full road closure, day and night, between these times. Detours are available. Access for residents, businesses and emergency services will be maintained.

● SH29 Kaimai Range: Asphalt resurfacing on the western side of SH29 will start on Sunday 10 December, taking 5 days to complete. Work will be undertaken at night using one way closures. Road users will need to take alternative routes if they wish to travel between regions. On the Eastern side of the Kaimai Range, contractors will be chipsealing between McLaren Falls Road and Kaimai School, this will start on Thursday 14 December and take 5 nights to complete.

Central Waikato

● SH1 Lichfield: The northbound slow lane near Puriri Road is closed until further notice, while investigations take place into repair options.

● SH1 Ātiamuri: Temporary steel barriers have been installed nearby from Ātiamuri village to Ohakuri Road and a temporary speed restriction of 50km/h applies ahead of construction starting on safety barrier installation. More information.

● SH1 Maroa Road: Stop/go traffic management is in place along with a temporary speed restriction, while finishing works and final surfacing are completed by Christmas.

● SH1 Hātepe: Road rebuilding is underway north of Hātepe. Stop/go traffic management is in place between 6am and 6pm, Monday to Saturday. Work is expected to be complete by mid-December.

● SH41 Tokaanu: Due to a washout, the road is down to one lane under temporary traffic lights, with a 30km/h temporary speed restriction in place.

● SH5 Iwitahi (Napier/Taupo Road): Road rehabilitation continues and is expected to be complete by mid-December. Stop/go traffic management and temporary speed limits will be in place at all active worksites. Delays are to be expected.

West Waikato

● SH1 Waikato Expressway - Ngāruawāhia section: Safety improvements and remedial works require the closure of a single lane in each direction with a 50km/h temporary speed limit, until completion. Major southbound surfacing works need a block of night closures and detours for approximately 5 weeks. The closures, from Sunday to Thursday each week, run until Thursday 21 December, 7pm to 5am each night. The detour is via SH1B Gordonton Road. Light traffic can turn off at Lake Road to re-join SH1 at the Northern Interchange. Heavy vehicles must use SH1B, including the local road detour at Telephone Road, and connect to SH1 again at Cambridge or via SH26 into Hillcrest. More information.

● SH1 Karāpiro (Keeley’s Reserve): The bulk of the work has wrapped up on the turnaround bay at Keeley’s Reserve in Karāpiro. The reserve has reopened to the public and the turnaround bay can be used. Due to a nation-wide shortage, the streetlighting system is yet to be installed and this will be completed just prior to Christmas or in early 2024. More information.

● SH3 Ōhaupō: The Waipā District Council led Ōhaupō village pedestrian safety improvements are underway and are expected to take 6 months to complete. During this time lane shifts and stop/go traffic management will be in place, along with temporary speed limits.

● SH3 Kihikihi: A right turn bay is being built on SH3 Kihikihi to allow easier access to McAndrew Street. From 7am to 6pm daily there will be no access to McAndrew St from SH3 and Stop/go traffic management may be in place on the state highway. Work will be complete by Thursday 21 December.

● SH3 Waitomo: Road rebuilding continues at a site near the Big Apple, north of the SH37 Waitomo Caves roundabout. Stop/go traffic management will be in place between 6am and 8pm, and from Monday 27 November this will switch to 24-hour stop/go for approximately two weeks. A temporary speed limit will be in place, work is expected to be complete by mid-December.

● SH31 Kāwhia: Road resealing is taking place, with stop/go traffic management between 6am and 8pm each weekday. This work is weather dependent. Minor delays are expected when sealing is taking place.

● SH30 Te Kūiti: Due to a slip, a priority give-way is in place near Mangaokewa Road, motorists are advised to proceed with caution.

North Waikato

● SH1 Waikato Expressway – Rangiriri section: Remedial works requiring various interchange ramp closures continue into next week. SH1 traffic is being managed through the site with a temporary speed restriction of 50km/h.

● SH1 Nikau Road to Bombay Intersection: There will be a full northbound closure for resurfacing on December 7 between 9pm and 5am. Traffic will be able to travel north using one of the southbound lanes.

● SH1 Pokeno to Nikau Road: There will be a full northbound closure for resurfacing on December 5 and 6, between 9.30pm and 5am. Traffic will still be able to travel north using one of the southbound lanes.

● SH2 Maramarua: Chipsealing continues until early December. Stop/go traffic management and a temporary speed limit will be in place between 9pm and 5am at each worksite. More information.

