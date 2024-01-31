State Highway 29 at Hinuera will close for 12 hours a day from February 7-26.

State Highway 29 at Hinuera, near Matamata, will be closed during the day for almost three weeks for road rehabilitation work.

From February 7-26, the road would be closed between 6am and 6pm on weekdays, with traffic detoured north along SH27 and Hopkins Road. The detour is expected to add about 10 minutes to journeys along SH29.

Closing the road meant the work would be quicker and safer than if Stop-Go was in place said Roger Brady, system manager at NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

“Major roadworks will always be an inconvenience to small communities like Hinuera, however by closing the road we will keep this to a minimum by completing the work as quickly as possible.”

The section of road to be repaired is between the Allied Petroleum service station and Hinuera Road.

Access to properties and businesses with the closure zone will be maintained during the daytime closure, while Hinuera School can be accessed from Hinuera Road.

The road will reopen each night between 6pm and 6am with a 30km/h speed limit as the surface will be unsealed. The road will remain open during the weekend, with the 30km/h speed limit in place.

The work is scheduled to be completed on February 26 but bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances could see that extended.

NZ Transport Agency thanked motorists for their patience.









