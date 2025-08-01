Waikato Regional councillors will start on $63,121 a year as soon as October’s election results are declared.

After that, the new council can carve up a near-million-dollar pay pool, allowing them to lift the base pay for councillors, or add top-ups for roles like committee chairperson.

This pay plan must be signed off by the independent Remuneration Authority, and any rise is back-paid to the start date.

It’s the second time Hodge has been elected to the Ngā Tai ki Uta constituency unopposed, the last in 2022.

She has held the seat since 2019.

The Waikato Regional Council is made up of 14 seats in six general and two Māori constituencies.

The six general constituencies are Hamilton with four seats available, Taupō-Rotorua and Thames-Coromandel with one vacancy each, as well as Waipā-King Country, Waihou and Waikato with two seats each.

The two Māori constituencies are Ngā Tai ki Uta and Ngā Hau e Whā with one seat each.

How to vote

You will receive a voting document in the mail so that you can vote by post.

Some regions will also have orange boxes set up in public places to cast your vote. Councils will release these details closer to the election.

Local elections are on October 11, but you don’t have to wait until then to vote.

Voting papers need to be posted back by October 7 or put into an orange ballot box by midday, October 11.

Some people also get two votes, such as those who pay rates on two properties. You’ll need to check with your council.

Election timeline

August 1, midday: Candidate nominations close and roll closes

August 6: Public notice of candidates’ names

September 9-22: Voting documents delivered

October 7: Last day for posting vote by mail. After this date votes must be returned to the council’s ballot boxes.

October 11: Election day – voting closes midday, followed by progress results

October 16-22: Declaration of results

October/November 2025: Elected members sworn in

