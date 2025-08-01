Advertisement
Waikato Regional councillor Kataraina Hodge re-elected unopposed to $63,000 role

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Nominations closed today for the 14 Waikato Regional Council seats in this year’s local government elections. Photo / Sarah Ivey

A Waikato Regional councillor has been re-elected to a minimum $63,000 a year job without a single vote being cast.

Nominations closed yesterday for Waikato Regional Council seats in this year’s local government elections, with 32 nominations received.

Only Kataraina Hodge was nominated for the Ngā Tai ki Uta constituency

