Well, from playgrounds to cycle lanes, roaming pets to stinky rubbish, local authorities are responsible for planning and managing your city, town or district.

Councillors decide on rates and spending priorities, including funds for libraries, local roads, recycling, pest control and events.

Councils can also set rulesbackyard from inner-city booze bans to dog control.

Voting papers will be delivered in September. Credit: RNZ / Eveline Harvey

The elections are your chance to vote for the people who make decisions affecting your backyard. Elections are held for the regional, city and district councils.

You can also vote for the mayor, while some residents can also vote for local and community boards.

Who gets to vote?

You must be 18 years or older, a New Zealand citizen or permanent resident, and you’ve lived in Aotearoa continuously for 12 months or more at some time in your life.

If you’re overseas, homeless or in prison, you may still be able to vote. Check all the criteria here.

But I don’t think I’m enrolled

If you are registered to vote in Parliamentary elections, you are automatically enrolled.

To enrol or check your details, visit the Votelocal website. You can change your details here too.

If you enrol after August 1, you will need to cast a special vote.

General or Māori roll?

If you’re of Māori descent, you can decide which electoral roll you want to be on.

If you’re on the Māori Roll and your local authority has a Māori ward or constituency, you’ll vote for a candidate in the Māori ward.

You can change your roll type at any time except in the three months before local elections.

How to vote

You will receive a voting document in the mail so that you can vote by post.

Some regions will also have orange boxes set up in public places to cast your vote. Councils will release these details closer to the election.

Local elections are on October 11, but you don’t have to wait until then to vote.

Voting papers need to be posted back by October 7 or an orange ballot box by midday, October 11.

Some people also get two votes, such as those who pay rates on two properties. You’ll need to check with your council.

Are all regions voting?

Tauranga City Council won’t hold an election. The city returned to democratic elections last year after farewelling its commission.

The council will have an unusual four-year term, with the next local election in 2028.

Tauranga City Council held its election in 2024. Councils are normally elected for three years, but Tauranga's council gets a four-year term. RNZ / Libby Kirkby-McLeod

But Tauranga residents can still vote for their regional council.

What if I want to run for council?

Unhappy with the current bunch running your region? You could try for a seat at the council or local board table.

Candidate nominations are open from July 4 until August 1.

You must have nominations from two people - and you can’t nominate yourself. Read more here.

People who nominate candidates must be over 18 years old and enrolled to vote in the area the candidate is planning to stand.

Candidates must be New Zealand citizens who are over 18 years old and enrolled to vote.

How do I know who is running?

Councils run the local elections and will provide information on the candidates.

Typically, councils are legally obliged to publish their candidate lists after nominations close.

Look out for local debates, news stories and pamphlet drops. Once the election draws closer, the billboards and door knocks will begin.

It’s worth doing your research on candidates, as disinformation can be circulated during election times.

When will we know the results?

Progress results will start coming in from noon on October 11.

Declaration of results will be released from October 16-22.

Election timeline

July 4: Candidate nominations open and roll opens

August 1, midday: Candidate nominations close and roll closes August 6: Public notice of candidates’ names

September 9-22: Voting documents delivered

October 7: Last day for posting vote by mail. After this date votes must be returned to council’s ballot boxes.

October 11: Election day – voting closes midday, followed by progress results

October 16-22: Declaration of results

October/November 2025: Elected members sworn in

