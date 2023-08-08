One person has died and another is still missing after being swept off the rocks at Papanui Point in Raglan.

Drones are now being used to search for a missing fisherman washed out to sea off a dangerous Waikato fishing spot.

Two people had been fishing from Papanui Point south of Raglan early this morning when they were swept out to sea on Saturday.

Police confirmed that day that one person was found dead. However, the search continues for the missing person.

A police spokesperson said today that police search and rescue teams are continuing to search the immediate area around Papanui Point and are using drones to assist them.

“Police plan to continue searching through the weekend and into next week, utilising drones and ground-based search teams,” they said.

Papanui Point is a notorious spot where more than 30 people have died while fishing, according to the Department of Conservation (DoC), and people are warned to avoid the rocks.

“Police wish to remind people to please heed the DoC warning signage at Papanui Point, warning of the dangers of fishing from the rocks and the unpredictable nature of the swell and waves,” a police spokesperson said.

Police said they received reports the pair were in the water at 8.45am on Saturday.

Police, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, members of the Raglan Surf Life Saving Club, a fixed-wing plane and Coastguard all rushed to the area to help with the search.