Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Waikato police urge public to help find missing 84-year-old Norman

Malisha Kumar
By
2 mins to read
In today's headlines with Wilhelmina Shrimpton, Police investigate meth-laced lollies, NZ pilot crashes stolen helicopter and all eyes on the Official Cash Rate.

Have you seen Norman?

Waikato police are seeking the public’s help in locating an 84-year-old man who’s been reported missing.

Norman was seen on Main Street, Huntly, after being dropped off by a taxi around 11.30am on Sunday, August 11. No last name was given.

A family member on social media said the last CCTV footage of him was on Sunday in Huntly at 12.20pm.

A police spokesperson today told Waikato Herald inquiries remained ongoing to locate him.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Norman was believed to be clean-shaven with a moustache and he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, black shoes, and a black jacket. He also uses a black walking stick.

Police ask anyone who sees Norman to contact them as soon as possible on 111.

If anyone has further information on his whereabouts, police can be contacted on 105 quoting file number 240811/8058.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police initially said Norman went missing on Saturday, August 10, in a since updated Facebook post.

Norman was last seen on Main Street in Huntly, after being dropped off by a taxi at around 11:30am on August 10. Photo / Waikato Police
Norman was last seen on Main Street in Huntly, after being dropped off by a taxi at around 11:30am on August 10. Photo / Waikato Police

Waikato police are also looking for a missing 16-year-old girl. Hannah Eales who was last seen at her Te Awamutu home last night.

A police spokesperson told Waikato Herald today Eales was reported missing around 7.30pm and had gone missing just before that.

“Enquiries remain ongoing to locate her.”

Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.


Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand