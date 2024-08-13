Norman was believed to be clean-shaven with a moustache and he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, black shoes, and a black jacket. He also uses a black walking stick.

Police ask anyone who sees Norman to contact them as soon as possible on 111.

If anyone has further information on his whereabouts, police can be contacted on 105 quoting file number 240811/8058.

Police initially said Norman went missing on Saturday, August 10, in a since updated Facebook post.

Waikato police are also looking for a missing 16-year-old girl. Hannah Eales who was last seen at her Te Awamutu home last night.

A police spokesperson told Waikato Herald today Eales was reported missing around 7.30pm and had gone missing just before that.

“Enquiries remain ongoing to locate her.”

Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.



