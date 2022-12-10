A stretch of State Highway 2 in Waikato is closed following a crash. Photo / File

Emergency services are responding to a crash in the Waikato region that has left one person seriously injured.

Police responded to reports of the two-vehicle crash on Pekepeka Rd, State Highway 2 in Kerepehi around 9.50am.

A St John spokesperson said two ambulances and a helicopter were sent to the scene.

They said one person was treated for minor injuries at the scene while another, in a serious condition, was airlifted to Waikato Hospital.

The road has been closed between Hauraki Rd and Wharepoa Rd West while emergency services work at the scene.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.