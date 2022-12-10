Waikato police have arrested a fleeing driver after a shot was fired. Photo / File

Waikato police have arrested a fleeing driver after a shot was fired. Photo / File

Waikato police have arrested a 20-year-old man after a fleeing driver incident in Hamilton on Friday in which a shot was allegedly fired.

The man, who has been charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, using a firearm against law enforcement, and unlawfully carrying/possessing a firearm, is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

Around 9.20pm on Friday a police unit attempted to stop a vehicle travelling on Heaphy Tce, Fairfield.

The vehicle failed to stop and turned into Oxford St, and was followed by the police unit.

“The vehicle then allegedly took evasive action and a shot was reported to have been fired from the vehicle,” a police spokesperson said.

The incident sparked a manhunt for the fleeing driver and alleged shooter and yesterday all officers in the Waikato district were instructed to carry firearms until further notice.

A police spokesperson said today that temporary carriage of firearms is no longer in place for the district.

“Inquiries into the wider circumstances of the incident are ongoing,” they said.

A post on social media around the time of the incident said a “major police event” was developing in the suburb of Fairfield.

It said a passenger in a silver BMW “fired a gun shot into the air” near a police patrol car in the suburb about 9.20pm.



