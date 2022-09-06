A late night police chase across Auckland ends with several youths arrested, Britain has a new Prime Minister and snow fall down South as cold blast hits Aotearoa in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Waikato police are appealing to the public to help them find a Te Kuiti man who went missing earlier this year.

Police are investigating the disappearance of 46-year-old Colin Heath.

Heath was reported missing on March 19 and was last seen in the rural Waikato town.

Detective Paul Galletta said Heath's bank accounts have not been touched since then and efforts to review his telecommunications have been unsuccessful.

Te Kuiti man Colin Heath has been missing since March. Photo / Supplied

"His family and Police are extremely concerned for his wellbeing given the length of time that has passed since he disappeared," said Galletta.

Galletta said they need the public's help as they have not been able to determine a clear search area for Heath.

"We are keen for any information, regardless of how small you may think it is. It may be relevant to our investigation and assist us in locating Colin," said Galletta.

Anyone who has seen Heath or who has information about where he might be is urged to call 105 and referencing the file number 220322/3016.