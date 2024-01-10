Kakapo Elwin, 15, is Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari's latest escapee. Photo / Stuart Attwood

Elwin the kākāpō narrowly escaped death after heading out on an adventure outside his home of Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari.

The 15-year-old escapee is the latest kākāpō to have found a way over the sanctuary’s predator-proof fence, but made it back to safety thanks to a member of the community.

The motorist spotted Elwin in the middle of a rural road in the early hours of January 2, where the bird forced his car to a stop.

Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari general manager Helen Somerville said Tyler acted quickly and called the Department of Conservation hotline.

“As he stopped [his car], Elwin waddled off into the bush ... We received notification [about Elwin’s rough whereabouts] at 2.30am and were able to retrieve him within a couple of hours. He was hiding behind one of the local schools.”

Somerville said Tyler realised the bird he saw was something special after coming across numerous news stories.

“My first thought, when I heard about the escape was ‘Thank goodness for Tyler and thank goodness for all the media coverage, so that he could understand what he was seeing,” Somerville said.

Elwin was part of the second cohort of six kākāpō which moved into Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari, near Cambridge, in September.

He is part of a historic trial to see whether the nocturnal parrots can thrive in a fenced sanctuary because the predator-free islands are close to capacity.

Sanctuary Mountain has a two-strike policy for the birds which means if a kākāpō escapes the fence twice, the specific bird is going to be relocated to one of the predator-free offshore islands near Stewart Island where they came from.

The Department of Conservation made the decision to relocate Motupōhue, Manawanui and Kanawera back south in November, bringing the kākāpō population in Waikato down to seven.

Luckily it was only Elwin’s first time out, so he is now back inside the sanctuary’s forest.

Danielle Zollickhofer is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined NZME in 2021 and is writing for the Waikato Herald.

