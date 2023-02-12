Waikato police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found critically injured this week died in hospital. Photo / NZME

Waikato police have launched a homicide investigation after a man found critically injured this week died in hospital.

A 20-year-old man appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Wednesday following an incident in Hamilton East the day before.

Police found the critically injured man and another moderately injured person on Clyde St.

“Both were taken to hospital,” police said. “The critically injured man passed away in hospital yesterday.”

The 20-year-old was charged with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and was remanded in custody.

He will reappear in court on February 22, police said.







