Waikato fire: Drivers pull off SH1 as Pokeno house engulfed in flames

Large flames could be seen shooting out of the Pokeno house. Photo / Supplied

By RNZ

Fire fighters are responding to a large house fire in the small Waikato town of Pokeno.

The fire in the house on Hillpark Drive was reported at 2.45pm today, and has sent a large black plume of smoke over the town.

Four crews are at the scene, with another three on the way.

Photo / Rhys Toms

Photo / Scott Archer

Jean Bell said she was travelling on State Highway 1 near the house, and said lots of drivers had pulled off the road because of the fire.

"It was burning strongly, fire had engulfed the whole house."

There have been no reports of injuries.

More to come...