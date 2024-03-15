What households are doing to cut costs, concerning photos emerge of heavily taped Latam wing and time to grab your coat as chilly weather hits the country in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Emergency services are responding to a “well-involved” bus fire in Waikato on Friday evening.

Police and Fire and Emergency (Fenz) were alerted at about 8.10pm after a bus caught fire while being towed on the Waikato Expressway shut north of Huntly.

“There are no reports of injuries, however, the northbound lanes of the expressway are shut at Ōhinewai while emergency services work at the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

“Diversions are in place and it will likely be two to three hours before the lanes reopen.”

Fire and Emergency Shift Manager Carren Larking said: “We have two fire trucks and attendance as well as two water tankers.

“As far as we’re aware, there were no passengers on the bus and we’re still there working with police,” she said.

