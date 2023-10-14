Waikato elections: The latest election results from around the Waikato

Join our Election Night live coverage with Mike Hosking, Heather du Plessis-Allan, Madison Reidy, and Shayne Currie along with a team of trusted experts as they deliver the latest election results and analysis. We will be live from the Newstalk ZB studio, NZ Herald newsroom and political party headquarters as we bring you all the results as they happen. Every candidate, every electorate, every vote.

The Maori seat of Hauraki-Waikato could have a new MP, the youngest in 170 years, with 21-year-old Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke poised to unseat current Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta in the Maori seat of Hauraki-Waikato.

Mahuta was elected to the Tainui seat in 2002. It was later renamed Hauraki-Waikato in 2008, and Mahuta has been the incumbent since.

Maipi-Clarke sits fourth on Te Pāti Māori’s list, and despite a recent poll that had the newcomer trailing Mahuta by four per cent, none of the experts spoken to by the NZ Herald had Nanaia Mahuta going down in Hauraki-Waikato.

With 32 per cent of votes counted, Maipi-Clarke with 5,237 votes has an 880-vote lead on Mahuta, 4,357.

Maipi-Clarke has been In the headlines after an alleged break-in at Maipi-Clarke’s home, which may have been politically motivated.

The rest of the Waikato is turning into a deep blue sea, with National candidates ahead in all of the general electorates and also commanding a huge lead in the party vote across the region.

Labour could end up with no electorate seats in the district with Te Pāti Māori ahead in all three Māori electorates in the Waikato so far.

9pm results

Coromandel 31%

Scott Simpson, National 14,643

Beryl Riley, Labour 4,330

Waikato 32%

Tim van de Molen, National 13,255

Jamie Toko, Labour 4,247

Hauraki-Waikato 28%

Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, Te Pāti Māori 5,084

Nanaia Mahuta, Labour 4,214

Taranaki King Country 36%

Barbara Kuriger, National 10,736

Angela Roberts, Labour 4,529

Hamilton West 46%

Tama Potaka, National 9,012

Myra Williamson, Labour 5,251

Hamilton East 36%

Ryan Hamilton, National 7,764

Gerogie Dansey, Labour 4,220

Te Tai Hauru 28%

Debbie Ngarewa-Packer Te Pāti Māori Party 5,783

Soraya Peke-Mason, Labour 2,460

Taupō 31%

Louise Upston, National 13,571

Aladdin Al-Bustanji, Labour 4,188

Waiariki 32%

Rawiri Waititi 7,546

Toni Boynton 2,025





