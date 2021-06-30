Waikato DHB boss: Hospitals and community services now all operating

Waikato DHB chief executive Kevin Snee and executive director hospital and community services Chris Lowry. Photo / Nikki Preston

Waikato DHB chief executive Kevin Snee said the DHB had anticipated stolen staff and patient documents might appear on the dark web and had prepared for it.

He said the DHB was liaising with the Privacy Commissioner and was working through the data rapidly. It would then contact affected individuals.

The people affected by the latest document dump would be in the "dozens" and the DHB had already started contacting those people, Snee said. He hoped to contact all impacted patients within the next week.

There was a process to work through with the Privacy Commissioner and Snee wouldn't say how many people had been affected or contacted so far in relation to the latest document dump.

"It's a reasonable number." He couldn't say exactly how large.

It was potentially staff information such as passports and drivers licences, he said.

In the initial document dump leaked to media, 165 staff had been impacted and the DHB had contacted all of them.

Snee said the DHB's intention would always to be share the information with the individuals that it was on the dark web, but first the DHB first had to assess the risk around that and what the potential damage to that person could be.

There was a risk more data could be dumped, he said.

The DHB was working with organisations to take information down as it was put on the dark web, Snee said. The information was both administrative and clinical. A Twitter account linked to the information had been locked.

Snee said the DHB would have to review compensation in light of any evidence, but it was not considering that at this stage.

Waikato DHB executive director Chris Lowry said all its hospitals and community services were now all operating.

Services had been prioritised and from a patient perspective its services were fully functional.

Services such as laboratories had some work arounds in places but were operating at a much better rate.

Some operations were still being outsourced to make sure patients were not facing undue delays.

Lowry said they were putting as much resources in as needed to make sure they could get back to normal as soon as possible.

A key focus was on restoration on services and what happened in the past would be the subject of the inquiry.

Snee said the DHB was aware it could be more at risk now as it stood up its new systems.

"I think we are pretty typical of DHBs and other public organisations," he said.

The DHB had had no further contact from the people behind the cyber attacks in recent weeks and did not believe the latest dump was retaliation for not paying a ransom.

He said the attack will no doubt cost millions, but he didn't have the exact figure.