Emergency services are attending a three-vehicle crash between Tatuanui and Matamata. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency services are attending a three-vehicle crash between Tatuanui and Matamata. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a crash near Matamata.

Police said they were responding to a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 27 between Tatuanui and Matamata at 10.11am this morning.

The crash happened between Walton Rd and Given Rd.

Police said it appeared one person had sustained serious injuries and the road was closed.

Hato Hone St John said it was notified of an incident on SH27 in Ngarua at 10.06am this morning.

“We sent two ambulances and a helicopter to the scene and treated and transported one patient in a serious condition to Waikato Hospital by helicopter,” a spokesperson said.

UPDATE - 11:45AM

Due to a serious crash #SH27 is CLOSED between Diagonal Rd & Wardville Rd. Expect delays and allow extra time for detour.

More: https://t.co/G6Ki56agOs ^HJ https://t.co/WTjKF3KWgm pic.twitter.com/IvQwCyRcHa — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) February 14, 2024

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advised motorists that the road was closed between Diagonal Rd and Wardville Rd, and extra time should be allowed for detours.

Southbound traffic is detoured left on to Diagonal Rd, then right on to Alexandra Rd, right again on to Wardville Rd, and then left on to SH27.

Northbound detours would be reversed.

NZTA said the road would be closed until further notice.

Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



