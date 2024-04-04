Te Awamutu Sports' newly promoted director of rugby and head coach Sam Gibbens. Photo / Justin Miezenbeek

The 2024 club rugby season is just about to kick off in the Waikato. What is the outlook for Te Awamutu Sports? Justin Miezenbeek reports.

The Ecolab Te Awamutu Sports Premier and Development teams will start their season this weekend at Albert Park, playing host to Fraser Tech and looking to build on the successes of last season.

After the departure of former head coach Travis Church to Portugal club S.L Benfica, incoming director of rugby and new head coach Sam Gibbens takes over the reins of a side working through a few key departures and retirements.

In saying this, the side has kept a strong core intact and an injection of talented young players are already immersing themselves within the club.

“As head coach, I am fully committed to fostering a positive culture and environment that empowers our players to maximise their potential,” Gibbens, a former Manu Samoa Sevens and Marlborough NPC rep, said.

“In line with this philosophy, our coaching staff are determined to create a platform that provides our players with the tools and resources they need to develop their skills and grow as individuals.

“We firmly believe that by instilling the values of discipline, sportsmanship, and professionalism, we can help our players become the best version of themselves and achieve their goals both on and off the field.”

Wairarapa Bush prop Tom Woelders has joined Te Awamutu Sports in 2024. Pictured in action against Tauranga Sports during pre-season. Photo / Justin Miezenbeek

Loose forward Jake Russ, Te Awamutu Sports’ George Roa Club Player of the Year 2023, takes over the reins to lead the side following Latrell Smiler Ah-Kiong’s departure to Portugal.

Russ will be aided by three representative players, Cody Nordstrom (Waikato, New Zealand Under-20 and current Chiefs squad member), Tai Cribb (Waikato and Chiefs Under-20) and front-rower Manahi Goulton (Chiefs Under-20 and Waikato Under-19).

Meanwhile, Dillon Martin, former Waikato Under-19 players Logan Karl and Niah Church-Jones, returning former Manu Samoa halfback Vavao Afemai and J’ndre Liebenberg form a strong core to foster young talent such as Leo Scott, Zealin Prime, Hoani Ham, CJ Kaua and Ty Demler-Findlay.

Joining them is an exciting class of recruits, starting up front with props Tom Woelders (2023 Wairarapa Bush Heartland rep) and Albert Nadan (Melville and Waikato Under-19), and locks Tevita Toli and Seth Leslie.

Youngsters Ryan Baillie (New Zealand Harlequins Under-17) and Sleyd Edmonds join from the Te Awamutu College first XV, while Cullen Bevan returns home after attending Mercury Bay Area School.

Bevan played for the Thames Valley Under-19 side while Jamie Cave has joined the club after spending last year with Ōtorohanga College and the King Country Under-19 side.

The Ecolab Te Awamutu Sports Premier (2.45pm) and Development (1pm) look forward to seeing the community at Albert Park this Saturday.

