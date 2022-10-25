WorkSafe under fire, why almost 100,000 community service hours have been wiped and the UK has a new Prime Minister in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

WorkSafe under fire, why almost 100,000 community service hours have been wiped and the UK has a new Prime Minister in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Waikato police officers were kept busy overnight as they responded to eight burglaries in the region, including at a Hamilton mall.

A police spokesperson said they were called to incidents in Hamilton, Thames and Tamahere and that the police Eagle helicopter was deployed to provide support.

Around 1.20am a stolen Subaru was used to ram-raid Chartwell Shopping Centre.

A few hours later, a petrol station on Naylor St in Hamilton was also ram-raided.

"On Police arrival it was discovered that two cafes on Cambridge Rd had also been broken into," said a police spokesperson.

Meanwhile, a cafe in Thames was burgled at around 2am. The offenders have then stolen a car from the area and then allegedly broke into another premises on Cochrane St where they were able to gain entry.

Shortly after, the same vehicle was involved in a third burglary on Pollen St.

A police spokesperson said they used a golf club to smash a window.

Chartwell Shopping Centre was one of eight to be hit by thieves overnight across the Waikato region. Photo / RNZ

Acting Waikato district commander Andrea McBeth says police are continuing to work hard to piece the events from overnight together, including investigating whether they are linked.

"We are following some good lines of inquiry and want to reassure the public that we are working tirelessly to track down the offenders and hold them to account," said McBeth.

"We understand the public frustration in regards to the ongoing commercial burglaries and are utilising all available resources, including the Police Eagle helicopter last night,

"We thank the public for their ongoing assistance in reporting these matters to Police."

Anyone who has information about any of these incidents or the people involved should call 105. You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111."

Police are also urging the public to call 111 immediately if they see something of concern happening.