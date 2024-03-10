Elly Cossey and daughter Poppy at Waihī Beach. Photo / Tina Keeys

Capturing beautiful summer scenes at Waihī Beach was the essence of a local photo competition which wrapped up late last month.

Waihī Beach Events and Promotions debuted the Waihī Beach Snap Summer Photo Competition over the hotter months. About 180 snap-happy people took to the beach and surrounding areas to capture the perfect photo.

Photo / Joe Hale

The winning image summed up the joy of summer, with a mother and daughter pictured in silhouette on the beach at sunrise — Elly Cossey was picking up her daughter Poppy during a campervan trip to Waihī Beach. Elly’s mother Tina Keeys took the photo.

The winning pic nabbed the family a prize pack of $400.

Photo / Adam White

Entrants shared their summer snaps via Facebook, email and Instagram. The public cast votes by liking the photos on Facebook, with the winning photo garnering 182 likes.

To see all the photos entered into the competition, visit www.facebook.com/waihibeach.