Cable Bay Wine was found guilty of breaching noise limits on June 23, 2018.
Last year’s verdict related to an earlier case in which the company was acquitted after successfully blaming excessive noise readings on “chirping crickets” and ambient noise from passing aircraft.
Auckland Council prosecuted the company – owned by wealthy European businessman Loukas Petrou – in August 2018.
The council originally charged Cable Bay with three separate breaches of the Resource Management Act relating to excessive noise readings in February, March, and June of that year.
But when the case went to trial in May 2021, Judge Kirkpatrick dismissed two of the charges after ruling the noise measurements were not taken from a separate property to the vineyard – as required under the act.
The vineyard and a duty manager were found not guilty on the remaining charge after a noise control officer admitted to accidentally deleting crucial evidence.
After the council appealed, the High Court upheld the 2021 acquittal but ruled Judge Kirkpatrick had erred in dismissing the two initial charges and ordered a rehearing.
One of those charges was subsequently dropped and Cable Bay defended the remaining charge at a 2023 trial where it was found guilty.
The costs decision sheds new light on why the March 2018 charge was withdrawn.
“The Council advised that the enforcement officer who was its primary witness could not be located and that this related to an employment issue.”
The vineyard questioned whether this meant the employee was an “unreliable witness”, in which case it said the council should never have laid the charge.
The vineyard also argued the council should have taken adequate steps to ensure the officer was available to give evidence. Not doing so had increased Cable Bay’s costs.
The council argued that the employee had co-operated earlier in the prosecution. It was only when the matter went to trial five years after the breaches were recorded that he was no longer employed by the council and could not be located.
In his ruling, Judge Kirkpatrick dismissed Cable Bay’s costs application, ruling the council had sufficient grounds to bring the prosecution and there was “no evidence of bad faith”.
The council had made reasonable attempts to locate its missing star witness and there was no evidence to suggest the council was at fault.
“I consider the prosecution was reasonably and properly brought and pursued and I am satisfied that the council did not act in bad faith in its conduct of the prosecution.