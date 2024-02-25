Waiheke Island ferry turned around after fight breaks out among passengers

Fullers360 had to turn a citybound ferry back to Waiheke after a fight broke among passengers. Photo / NZME

Fullers360 had to turn a citybound ferry back to Waiheke after a fight broke among passengers. Photo / NZME

A Waiheke Island ferry had to turn around after a fight broke out, leading to a police callout and long delays for passengers.

The Fullers360 ferry had just left Matiatia Ferry Terminal at 11pm yesterday when the fight began on the top deck.

A Fullers360 spokesperson said a group of passengers “became aggressive” and crew were forced to return to Waiheke to wait for police support.

The ferry remained at the Matiatia terminal for an hour and half while crew waited for police to assist and help the crew with the trip back to downtown Auckland.

The spokesperson said several passengers were removed from the ferry by police.

“Following ... the arrival of police back up, the sailing made its way back to Auckland City with additional security onboard,” the spokesperson said. “The vessel berthed without incident and all passengers disembarked the vessel safely upon arrival.”

They added: “We apologise to our customers onboard who endured a delay, however safety is our number one priority and our crew took reasonable action, following safety operating procedures to ensure the safety of our crew and customers.

“Thanks to our crew for responding professionally, and to our customers for your patience.”

Police have been approached for comment.

