Fire crews battle early-morning blaze at Avondale Jockey Club, more resourcing and support needed for National's family and sexual violence strategy, and the US provides up to $250 million of arms and equipment in its final aid package to Ukraine for 2023. Video / Newstalk ZB / AP / NZ Herald

A holidaymaker who raced to help a badly injured woman after she plunged 30m down a cliff says she comforted the bleeding woman, letting her rest on her and reassuring her she would survive.

Auckland woman Janelle Muir said she is still reeling after coming to the aid of a young woman in her 20s who fell down Waiheke Island cliff face yesterday afternoon, after anchoring off Mataitai Bay.

Muir and her family had been having lunch on their 35ft launch when her sister-in-law heard someone screaming for help.

“We stopped the boat and started to the cliff and we spotted a girl there. We didn’t know what to do so we put the anchor down and I jumped in the kayak and started paddling to shore,” she said.

Rescuer Janelle Muir returned to the Matiatia Bay shore with the victim in the kayak and lay with her for an hour until police and emergency services arrived. Photo / Janelle Muir

“There was no way to access her except in the kayak.”

Muir started to administer first aid to the stricken woman after realising she would need more serious help.

“I stopped all of the bleeding and wrapped everything up. There was a lot of blood and she was not looking good.

“I didn’t know the full extent of her injuries, but she couldn’t walk so she may have broken her ankle.

“I initially screamed from the shore to the boat but I don’t know if they heard me.

Janelle Muir and her family had been having lunch on their 35ft launch when her sister-in-law heard someone screaming for help. Photo / Janelle Muir

“So I jumped back in the kayak, rowed my little heart out to the boat, and told everyone we’re going to need major help.

“We were close enough that I could kayak to the cave in five minutes and for me to get to her it took me two minutes.”

Family members on board the launch issued a mayday on their coastguard radio system.

She said Coastguard transferred the call to the water police, who were then able to fly into action.

Muir then returned to the shore in the kayak and lay with the victim for an hour until police and emergency services arrived.

“I pulled the kayak up onto the rocks, elevated her legs to stop the bleeding, and lay down for her to rest on me.

“She said to me, ‘I thought I was going to die’.

“I told her ‘you’re allowed to be scared, you’re allowed to cry, what happened is so traumatic. But don’t worry, you’re going to be okay, we’re here to help.’”

Muir said police initially came around to the cave for the rescue thinking they could reach the pair.

“It was closed off so they had to come back around and go through the rocks.”

However, because the tide was going out, the police attempt proved challenging.

Then the Westpac Rescue Helicopter attempted to hoist the victim onto the helicopter before abandoning the plan in favour of the police boat taking her ashore.

She was then airlifted to Auckland City Hospital from the beach.

“It was so thankful we had a kayak or we wouldn’t have been able to help,” Muir said.

Janelle Muir jumped into a kayak to save a young scientist who suffered horrendous cuts after plunging 30m down a cliff onto rocks on Waiheke Island. Photo / Janelle Muir

Muir said the woman, a young scientist, was on an internship on Waiheke Island by herself and exploring the area.

She had walked down the grass verge, gone into the cave, looked around walked back up.

“She told me she thought the ground wasn’t stable, tried to turn, and as she turned, the ground under her gave way.

“All the rocks came loose and she held on for dear life but she couldn’t.”

Muir said the victim landed on a big arch of rocks and let herself slide down to the bay.

Muir had never seen so much blood or so many open wounds in her life.

“I was in shock because I can’t believe it happened. It almost doesn’t seem real.”

The whole experience was traumatic and at the same time it was awesome to be able to save someone’s life, she said.

Auckland woman Janelle Muir kayaked back and forth to the Mataitai Bay shore three times to help the stranded woman. Photo / Janelle Muir

She said the most remarkable aspect was that they were all leaving when they heard the desperate yells for help.

“She said she had been there screaming for help for a while. She had lost her phone in the fall so it is still up on the cliff somewhere.”

After the event was over, Muir and her family got back on the boat and headed home.

“The day was kind of done.”

The incident happened at 1.45pm yesterday.

The victim was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition and remains in a stable condition.