A woman has been rescued after falling about 30 metres onto rocks on Waiheke Island.
Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew and maritime police worked to pluck the woman, in her 20s, to safety after she fell exploring the coastline in Matiatia Bay.
The incident happened at 1.45pm yesterday.
In a joint rescue operation, the police boat Deodar took the woman from the rocks and she was taken by sea to the rescue helicopter crew.
She was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition.