Waiata Anthems: Kicking off NZ Music Month with Māori swagger

Chad Chambers (Ngāti Porou), ‘Kei Pōhēhē’. An expression of aroha [love] for his people and his tūrangawaewae [place to stand/home] Tokomaru Bay, Te Tairāwhiti. Photo / Waiata Anthems

Waiata Anthems is back with new music for Te Marama Puoro O Aotearoa – NZ Music Month 2023.

The movement for the streaming and broadcasting of waiata reo Māori (Māori language music) has seen artists from all genres translate chart-topping songs or write material to promote te reo Māori since 2019.

Internationally renowned artists and bands like Stan Walker, Lorde and Six60 have contributed to the kaupapa over the years.

This month they are joined by a host of established and emerging talent with MOHI, Chad Chambers, Nikau Grace, William Singe and seven-piece roots reggae band Corrella, whose new track Ko Au comes out on Friday, ahead of their first album.

Pipiwharauroa Campbell (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti He, Ngāti Pukenga) told the Herald: “We’re super excited about the album. It’s really diverse. We’ve got genres and songs on there for everyone.”

Campbell is a Māori cultural adviser using music to promote te ao Māori after his own reconnection journey.

“Ko Au was written specifically about going through my identity crisis. It’s a song to help others to not feel ashamed of who they are.

“It doesn’t relate just to Māori. It’s for anyone. Don’t be ashamed of your culture and who you are. And don’t be afraid to shout it out to the world.”

Image 1 of 5 : Nikau Grace (Te Arawa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Te Whānau-ā-Apanui) 'Tōku Tuakiri' [My Identity]. Year 11 Rotorua Girls' High student Nikau finds deep connection with her taha Māori, whakapapa, language and heritage. Photo / Waiata Anthems

The creator of Waiata Anthems, Dame Hinewehi Mohi, says she is particularly excited about the focus on supporting artists through video content and hearing the personal stories behind their waiata.

“I am thrilled with the amazing amount of video content we are releasing to complement the music. It’s inspiring to see these artists not only as champions of waiata but also sharing the stories of their reo Māori journeys, and the hopes and intentions at the heart of their music.”

Te Māngai Pāho has funded a series of videos to accompany the upcoming waiata, including five brand-new short documentary stories, live performance music videos, and lyric explainer clips.

Waiata Anthems aims to take audiences on a deep dive into the meaning behind the music as the artists share personal stories of disconnection, reclamation and courage through waiata reo Māori.

Waiata Anthems rolls out in three phases this year

May - NZ Music Month

July - Matariki

September - Waiata Anthems Week

Catch performances from Jordyn With A Why, Majic, Geneva Alexander Marsters, Alya Jade and Corrella at the Waiata Reo Māori Showcase streaming live from the Tuning Fork on Wednesday, May 17.

All the video content can be found on Waiata Anthems YouTube.

Find out more about the movement at www.waiataanthems.co.nz.



