Getting a ride to Hastings and back is now much easier for Central Hawke’s Bay residents.

Viv’s Taxi Service has expanded, and with a fleet of four vans owner Diana Prosser decided to use the new nine-seat van to run outings to Hastings.

In an act to “make it work for itself” she decided there was no better idea than to hit the open road and make the return journey once a month.

Diana Prosser (left) and Peter White with Viv's Taxi Service fleet. Photo / Paul Taylor

Prosser said the service will operate on a ‘first in, first served’ basis and will be available to anyone in Central Hawke’s Bay from Takapau, Waipukurau, Pōrangahau, Elsthorpe, Ōtāne and Waipawa.

“We thought we would open it up to the general population of CHB and see if anyone else was interested.”

Prosser bought the business of Vivienne Dahm who ran Viv’s Companion Driver Service and who died in May 2023 from a rare form of leukaemia.

She had extended the service to add the day trip to Hastings but also maintained her regular customer base with their requests for around CHB, as she said there is no other service like it.

“They pleaded with me to do it,’ Prosser said about her regulars.

The pair love to help the community with the trips. Photo / Paul Taylor

During the day trips customers can be taken anywhere around Hastings for any errands, shopping or appointments they may have.

The previous two trips have seen visits to Kmart, the Warehouse, and Mitre 10 Mega.

Driving the van is Peter White, who Prosser described as her “main man” said he is more than happy to sit and wait for customers while they shop - so long as he has something to eat.

White retired three years ago and decided that he “needed to do something” so took on the work with Prosser.

The daily service can accommodate wheelchairs, and the cost for the outing is dependent on numbers, and Prosser aims to keep it low. A full van would see an estimated price of $30 for a return trip.

She hoped to get it to a point where the trips become weekly, and help anyone who isn’t able to drive.

“There are a lot of people around this CHB area who don’t have vehicles. Waipukurau has quite the elderly population and a lot of them are not allowed to drive anymore.”

She said the feedback has been positive and anyone wishing to book Viv’s Taxi Service can call 0272113663 or 0272458975.

