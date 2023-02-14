Viv's taxis are still on the road - but Viv is no longer in the drivers' seat after facing a big health challenge.

A popular figure who always draws a smile from her clients as she pulls up to offer them a ride, Vivienne Dahm — aka Viv of Viv’s Companion Driving Service and more recently Viv’s Taxi Service — is having to call time on her taxi travels.

Viv’s facing a big health challenge and says she needs to sell her business to concentrate on getting well. She has been diagnosed with a rare form of leukaemia, one more commonly seen in children and young people.

“It came out of the blue,” Viv says.

“It changed my lifestyle instantly. In a young person whose bone marrow is still growing, this leukaemia is treatable. But at 61 my bone marrow isn’t growing any more and it’s going to be trickier to treat.

“I needed to admit to myself this will be a long-term process, taking years rather than months. I can’t manage such a big health challenge and a business — much as I love what I do — so I have to concentrate on my health and let the business go.”

Viv has been operating Viv’s Companion Driving Service for 10 years, for not only the able bodied but also more-vulnerable clients, with a wheelchair/mobility scooter accessible vehicle available.

Viv and her drivers have transported people to and from doctors, dentists, hair appointments, blood test clinics, outings, movies, shows, weddings, funeral transport, events, club meetings, airport transfers, school children to and from after-school activities ...

Unsurprisingly, she says she has got to know her clients well.

“I know them, I know their children and grandchildren and it has been such a pleasure to chat to them and to know we’ve been making a difference even if it’s just a trip to the supermarket.

“I have a huge amount of trust in the people we drive ... I wouldn’t be driving a taxi in the city, it says a lot about our community that myself and my drivers feel so comfortable with our clients.

“I also have great pride in Central Hawke’s Bay so it’s a delight to drive visitors who don’t know what we have here or where anything is. I love to show them what CHB has to offer.”

With that in mind, Viv says while she will be selling her business she wants continuity of care for her clients.

“I want that same level of caring from whoever takes over. People care about each other in this community and I’m proud of that and want it to be reciprocated.”

An example of this caring has come in the form of a Givealittle page started by Viv’s driver Diana Prosser.

Viv says the Givealittle page is “humbling and overwhelming” and just emphasises how caring the CHB community is.

“I will donate any funds to the Leukaemia and Blood Cancer Foundation as they have been an amazing support to me. Without them I would not have had a clue how to cope with all this.”

To donate, go to https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/vivs-companion-driver-and-taxi-service

