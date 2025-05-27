One of Aotearoa’s rarest birds, the hihi or stitchbird, has had a major boost with 277 fledglings recorded this past season on Tiritiri Matangi Island in the Hauraki Gulf.
“They are one of Aotearoa’s rarest and quirkiest birds. There is a total population of only around 2000 nationwide, and they require a lot of special attention,” Nick Fisentzidis, Department of Conservation Tiritiri Matangi ranger, said.
Forty of the young birds have been relocated to the Shakespear Open Sanctuary at the regional park on the Whangaparāoa Peninsula, joining a small but thriving population translocated there in 2024.
Fisentzidis said co-operation between iwi, DoC, the council, and community made positive outcomes possible.
“We work side by side with Ngāti Manuhiri, Auckland Council, Hihi Conservation Charitable Trust, Supporters of Tiritiri Matangi, Shakespear Open Sanctuary Society and conservation research institutions to care for these taonga,” Fisentzidis said. “It takes a village!”