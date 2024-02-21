Bright outlook for endangered bird

Tara iti or New Zealand fairy tern is on the brink of extinction. Photo / DoC

The brilliant summer weather around the motu coincides with some sunny news for one of Aotearoa New Zealand’s critically endangered birds.

The tara iti, or New Zealand fairy tern, is our most endangered bird with fewer than 40 remaining - until this year.

The Department of Conservation is reporting a major success story with 22 eggs laid this season, resulting in 18 hatchings. 13 have already taken flight – a major milestone.

22 eggs have resulted in 18 hatchlings, 13 of whom have fledged already. Photo / DoC

“This season marks a remarkable success story, thanks to the continued refinement of our management strategies, the expansion of our predator control initiatives, and notably, the absence of extreme weather events that have plagued us in recent years,” Alex Wilson, DoC senior ranger biodiversity, said.

Alex Wilson, Senior Ranger Tara iti at Department of Conservation

The absence of adverse weather and the high survival rate sets this year apart, Wilson said.

This good news is on the back of a hand-rearing strategy by Auckland Zoo aimed at boosting future numbers.

A hatchling at Auckland Zoo. Photo / DoC

“The option to not only rescue weather-imperilled eggs, but also to proactively increase seasonal chick production through intensive management like this holds great promise for elevating numbers and eventually seeing the tara iti population reach the critical threshold at which they can again become self-sustaining,” said Richard Gibson, Auckland Zoo head of animal care and conservation.

“The Zoo feels greatly privileged to be supporting this recovery initiative in this way, with our aviculturists and veterinarians applying their specialist skills both here at the zoo and on site at the release aviaries in Te Arai.”

The birds are hand-reared and nursed back into the wild population. Photo / DoC

A new approach to intensive management, including hand-rearing and transferring to a predator-proof environment has been bolstered by the weather, Wilson said.

“Here, the chicks undergo crucial development stages, honing their flying and foraging skills in a natural setting. They gradually integrate with the wild population, exhibiting promising signs of interaction and adaptation,” she said.

Once widespread, tara iti nest at only five locations just north of Auckland.

The outlook is looking a little brighter for this critically endangered bird. Photo / DoC

A dedicated team of DoC rangers and volunteers work year-round to trap predators and create safe nesting sites for these birds on the brink of extinction.