Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Virginia Nicholls: Targeted measures are better solutions to alcohol harm

By Virginia Nicholls
5 mins to read
Justice Minister Kiri Allan has announced amendments to the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Justice Minister Kiri Allan has announced amendments to the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

With the festive season upon us and the celebrations that come with it, the announcement of a review of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act, by Justice Minister Kiritapu Allan, is timely.

The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand