Scott Thompson's victims over the years include three ex-partners and a seven-year-old girl. Photo /123RF

This story contains content relating to sexual harm that may be upsetting for some readers.

A violent rapist who has spent most of his adult life behind bars has been sent back to prison for the safety of the community.

"The prospect for change seems virtually non-existent," Justice Rebecca Ellis said as she sent Scott Thompson to jail for the rape of a woman, just hours after he beat her in a car.

Crown prosecutor Tim Bain said the victim was unable to make a statement for the court because "she just cannot take herself back there".

"There is the profound psychological effect on the victim, as is reflected, in fact, in her inability to provide a victim impact statement today," Justice Ellis said.

The offending happened in 2019 and within a year of Thompson serving nine years behind bars for sexual offending against a 7-year-old girl. It also followed previous convictions for hurting other women he knew.

Scott Thompson was sentenced in the High Court at Wellington last week. Photo / File

In July 2019 Thompson picked up the victim from her work in central Wellington. The car ride turned violent when he lashed out at her, grabbing her hair and punching her in the face four times.

Some of her hair was ripped out and she suffered a concussion, superficial facial swelling and lacerations.

Later that night the now 52-year-old raped her while she was in the shower.

The woman reported the car assault, but not the rape, to police.

Thompson was charged with injuring with intent to injure and was remanded in custody where he phoned a friend, asking him to intimidate the woman and to tell her "to pull her head in".

He was later sentenced for the assault and it was only after he had served 11 months' imprisonment, that he was then charged with the unlawful sexual connection that police had since learned about.

During that trial the court heard how after the attack in the car Thompson demanded his victim get in the shower at her home to clean up.

Her injuries were so extensive she had to brace herself in the shower to stop herself from falling over or passing out.

Thompson got in the shower and then had sex with the woman who was unable to defend herself due to her physical state.

The court heard Thompson has a history of violent sexual offending that dates back to 1997, when a woman was hospitalised after he cut her genitals.

On a separate occasion, he inflicted prolonged abuse, threats of violence and forced intercourse on the same woman. She was taken to hospital unconscious after collapsing from the abuse.

While in prison in relation to that offending he met a woman who was visiting another prisoner at the time.

After being released Justice Ellis said Thompson violently attacked and abused that woman, often for trivial things, such as her not wanting to buy a car for him with her savings.



That woman suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung, a broken finger, many punches to the head and face, having a car driven at her, threats to kill and acts of suffocation and of strangulation sufficiently severe to make her think she was going to pass out.

Several years later in 2003 Thompson was found guilty of indecently assaulting a 7-year-old girl, who, after forcing the girl to perform sex acts, was told she'd get a hiding if she told her mum. Thompson still denies this.

The sentencing judge at the time of that offending noted probation officers had described Thompson as manipulative and said his offending collectively represented "a sinister pattern of physical and psychological abuse".

Thompson engaged in prolonged one-on-one therapy before he was released from prison in 2018.

The therapy only provided a short-term behavioural change.

"Mr Thompson has continued to offend in an equally violent manner which is indicative of a lack of response to treatment," a PAC report referred to by Justice Ellis said.

"My sense is that he will do what he wants when he decides to do it."

Thompson was sentenced to preventive detention and will spend a minimum of seven years in prison for the violent sexual assault of the most recent victim.

A sentence of preventive detention is an indefinite prison sentence with the purpose of protecting the community from offenders who pose a significant and ongoing risk to public safety.

He will be eligible to apply for parole after he serves his seven years, but will be managed by Corrections for the rest of his life and could be recalled to prison at any time.