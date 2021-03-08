Viewers unhappy with use of te reo Māori in television, BSA declines complaints

New Zealand broadcasting company TVNZ promotes te reo Māori in mainstream news. Photo / Wayne Drought

The number of complaints about the use of te reo Māori on television has spiked in the past year.

The Broadcasting Standards Authority (BSA) has received 27 complaints regarding the use of te reo Māori in broadcasts - five times as many in the same period as the year before.

In a recent decision about te reo featuring in news and current affairs programmes on TVNZ, the BSA found there were no standards issues to consider.

It declined to determine any complaints regarding the matter.

The authority said it recognises te reo Māori as an official New Zealand language and noted its use was protected and promoted by existing law.

"A complaint about the use of te reo Māori does not raise an issue of harm as envisaged by the standards," the BSA said in a statement.

"The use of te reo Māori is an editorial decision for broadcasters."

The BSA encourages broadcasters to respond to such complaints indicating that it is not a breach of standards to broadcast in te reo Māori.