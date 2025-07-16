The sisters’ Uncle Lele and Aunty Tash, who used to live in Vietnam, met the pair and planned to show their nieces “all the cool things here, just making some fun and special core memories”, Law told the Herald.

Auri’s first visit to hospital happened after she suffered symptoms of suspected dehydration.

“She had been on a bicycle tour, the temperature was high and she had drunk very little,” Law said.

The hospital ran blood tests, and carried out a chest X-ray and a CT scan. Despite her presentation, they couldn’t find anything medically wrong, so they agreed it was dehydration, gave her some IV fluids and she went home.

At 1am the next morning, Auri tried to get out of bed but “her legs just wouldn’t work, and her uncle Lele rushed her immediately to the hospital”, Staci Law said.

What was meant to be an adventurous trip to Vietnam to mark a milestone birthday has led to a teenager ending up in intensive care. Photo / Givealittle

Auri’s uncle sent her mother a message to let her know what happened: “He knew I’d be asleep given the time difference and as I have younger children.

“In the beginning, because all the tests were coming back clear, I wasn’t overly concerned as I knew she was getting well taken care of and had her uncle, aunt and sister with her so she had a strong and supportive network right by her side.”

Law said that as time went on, her condition deteriorated severely and more tests were done, without any definitive diagnosis.

“I got extremely worried, and then when she was quickly transferred from the first hospital by ambulance to the second, so she could go into ICU, I was panicked, anxious and distressed.”

The team of neurologists are leaning towards Auri having a neurological condition called Guillain Barré Syndrome (GBS).

GBS is an autoimmune disease in which her body attacks itself instead of attacking an infection, leaving her paralysed, Law said.

Auri Law left for Vietnam two weeks ago to celebrate her 18th birthday with her older sister Caea. Photo / Givealittle

Language barrier ‘huge concern’ for family

Law said navigating the language barrier has been a huge concern for the family from the start.

“Trying to describe symptoms like dizziness, wobbly legs, double vision was tricky and we feared that it would get lost in translation.

“We didn’t want her symptoms to be overlooked, but we also wanted to make sure they knew exactly what we meant so she wasn’t treated for the wrong thing.”

Because Auri can’t currently see, she doesn’t know who is entering her room or why.

“That’s scary for her, and then you add the language barrier on top, and you have a pretty difficult situation.

“It’s extremely unsettling as we can only monitor and help ease the anxiety when we are here during visiting hours, but in the mornings and evenings, she is all alone trying to navigate this solo with no way to reach out for her,” Law said.

What was meant to be an adventurous trip to Vietnam to mark a milestone birthday led to 18-year-old Auri Law being placed in intensive care, unable to see and needing help to breathe. Photo / Givealittle

Mother’s plea for help

A Givealittle was set up to help the family with flights to get her sister home, Mum to Vietnam and any costs not covered by medical insurance.

Any excess funds will go towards medical costs for Caea and Auri once they return to New Zealand, such as therapy and treatments.

At the time of Auri’s hospital admission, her mother was stuck in New Zealand and she made a plea for help.

“The last 48 hours+ have been hell. My child lays sedated, unmoving in a hospital bed in a foreign country, not understanding the language being spoken around her, and I need to get to her,” Staci Law said on Givealittle.

Staci Law was unable to talk to or see Auri over video call for five days, because no phones were allowed in the intensive care unit.

Since Staci Law landed in Vietnam to be with her daughter, there have been small improvements in Auri’s condition.

