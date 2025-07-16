Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Vietnam to ventilation: Sisters go on 18th birthday trip, one ends up in intensive care

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Auri Law (left) went to Vietnam with her older sister Caea (right) to celebrate Auri turning 18. Now Auri is in critical condition in intensive care in Vietnam. Photo / Givealittle

Auri Law (left) went to Vietnam with her older sister Caea (right) to celebrate Auri turning 18. Now Auri is in critical condition in intensive care in Vietnam. Photo / Givealittle

What was meant to be an adventurous trip to Vietnam to mark a milestone birthday led to a teenager ending up in intensive care, unable to see and needing help to breathe.

Auri Law left for Vietnam a few weeks ago to celebrate her 18th birthday with her older

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save