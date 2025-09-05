According tothe NZTA’s road rules, drivers can only pass on the left when there are two or more lanes on your side of the centre line and you’re able to pass safely by using the left-hand lane, a police officer gives direction to or if the vehicle being passed has stopped, is signalling a right turn or is turning right.
“At all other times when you’re passing, you must pass on the right,” the NZTA said.
The person filming shows their speedometer, which sits at just under 110km/h, and then pans to the car with Seymour’s face on accelerating ahead.
“Had this guy riding my tailpipe for a good whack on SH1, he must have hit the snooze button a few too many times this morning,” the person who posted the video said.
“I gave it a touch of the jandal to gain a bit of distance from him, but it wasn’t enough – as soon as there was the slightest gap, he shot up the inside, undertook and started tailgating the next in line.
“He must have been doing 20 over the posted speed limit.”