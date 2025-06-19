Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Victoria University students off to US for space scholarship at Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Melissa Nightingale
By
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Three Victoria University of Wellington students are off to the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California this week where experts work on NASA missions. Video / NZ Herald

Over the moon. Out of this world. The puns are spilling forth from a group of young PhD students who have flown to the US this week to work with some of the best and brightest in the space industry.

The Wellington students, three of seven around the country who

