The tent in which students were forced to take their meals. Photo / Supplied

Residents of Victoria University's Weir House say they are living in damp, mouldy rooms and were forced to dine in a tent for weeks due to construction they were not told about until it was too late.

Hall resident Noah Hunt told NZME he was not told about the construction to the building until a week before it began – by which point he had already moved into the building.

"We were told we would be without a dining hall for four weeks – it ended up being eight weeks and none of us knew [the construction] would go on for months, let alone right through to next year – and now it's part of a 10-year plan?"

Victoria University acting chief officer Simon Johnson said the construction is necessary to keep Weir House up to seismic and wellness standards – and yes, there is an ongoing plan to refurbish the building meaning construction will continue past 2023.

"We are in planning stages for a comprehensive redevelopment of the site. The purpose is to ensure Weir House remains a good place to live and learn for years into the future."

Salient Magazine reported meals had to be brought into the draughty tent by catering companies, meaning they were often cold by the time students got to eat them and limited seating spaces meant dining times had to be staggered.

On top of the dining issue, Hunt says constant construction noise is causing stress to residents who feel they have little privacy or peace.

Scaffolding on Weir House. Photo / Supplied

Hunt says residents have been advised to leave their rooms if they have to study for university tests due to the disruption, were forced to take meals in a cold tent for weeks, and have had their windows sealed open, or shut with paint.

After complaints, students were offered one week free rent and free tickets to their upcoming ball – but Hunt says this is not enough – especially since many residents thought the ball tickets were part of their activity fee anyway.

"One week's free rent – we pay $18,000 a year to stay here a year and that's barely a dent, plus we all thought the ball tickets were free anyway!"

As well as the construction issues, students say their residence is riddled with damp, mould and cracks.

Mould on a window sill. Photo / Supplied

Comments from other students provided to NZME anonymously claim that Andrea Brander House – the wing of Weir House with the most mould issues – is almost inhabitable.

"I'm always sick in this place," one said.

"I've been sick more times since moving than in the last three years. I think the other floors are way warmer too so that helps. It's so damp because the windows have gaps even when shut."

Mould on a window frame. Photo / Supplied

Another said they were moved out of their room for safety after being hospitalised with breathing issues.

"I have never been this sick in my life. The other day I woke up unable to catch my breath and had to go to the hospital to get checked out - while I'm not 100 per cent sure this is related to the room issues, I have been moved rooms out of safety."

Chloe Swarbrick, the Green Party spokesperson for Tertiary Issues, told NZME it is a "deeply concerning situation".

"For a really long time we've had this narrative that student poverty is a rite of passage and what's the point of evolving and progressing if we say those who come after have to go through all the same hardships we did? Things are far worse than they were even 10 years ago, there very rightfully is now a spotlight on the sector."

Swarbrick says the people in charge must act to make sure the students in their care are living in safe, healthy homes.

"The issues students are facing are structural not individual so there's a call to institutions to get up and do better and all eyes are on them."

Johnson told NZME he is grateful to the students for coming forward with their issues with mould and construction issues, and that he feels a resolution has been met with a week's free rent and ball tickets.

"We acknowledge their concerns - it's one of the reasons why we need to press forward with maintenance and construction works to make sure the hall remains a great place to live and learn.

"We have reached agreement with Weir House representatives and are in continuous conservations with students' representatives."

He did not rule out further compensation, but reiterated an agreement has already been reached.