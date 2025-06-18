Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Victoria St fire raises concerns over Auckland’s firefighting resources - The Front Page

Chelsea Daniels
By
The Front Page podcast host·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Thick black smoke engulfed Auckland city after a fire broke out at the New World supermarket in Victoria Park. Photo / Dean Purcell

Thick black smoke engulfed Auckland city after a fire broke out at the New World supermarket in Victoria Park. Photo / Dean Purcell

A major blaze at an Auckland supermarket this week has once again highlighted the incredible work of our firefighters.

The fire at New World in Victoria St, which started in an area of the building being refurbished, burned out of control for several hours as more than 80 firefighters battled

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand