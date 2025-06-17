Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Victoria Park New World fire: Helicopter footage captures extent of Auckland supermarket blaze

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

View of the Victoria Park supermarket fire from the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

Helicopter footage has captured plumes of white smoke spewing from a Central Auckland supermarket this afternoon as several fire crews work to get it under control.

Frightened shoppers abandoned their trolleys and fled after the blaze erupted at about 11.20am.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand