An online tribute described Neilson as a “beloved cousin” and “cherished husband”.

“Peter was so proudly Māori and full of joy to be reunited with Ngāti Apakura and our whenua.

“His journey was just beginning as it is for so many of us,” it read.

Another message promised to look after his whānau for him.

“You would be so proud of your send-off today Poppa Peter Neilson a celebration for you and the huge impact you made on many,” it read.

“We will continue on with the race now and we will continue to have adventures.

“We love you, forever in our hearts.”

You would be so proud of your send off today Poppa Peter Neilson a celebration for you and the huge impact you made on... Posted by PRO LOVE on Wednesday 23 October 2024

Ali was described by close friend Riaz Rehman as a “kind-hearted” community leader, Stuff reported.

He left behind a wife, son and two granddaughters, Rehman said.

“Nothing was too big for him. He’s always willing to help. I’ve known him for so long and he always donated so generously to all the charities.”

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.