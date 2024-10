The Government may intervene after Wellington City Council's airport shares decision and Sir Cliff Richard plans New Zealand shows. Video / NZ Herald, Getty Images

Police are at a serious crash that has blocked State Highway 1 at Marton.

The crash involves a bus without passengers and a truck and was reported about 8.50am, police said.

The road is blocked at the rail overbridge between Wings Line and Calico Line.

Diversions are in place and motorists should expect delays.