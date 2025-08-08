Advertisement
Joshua Oliver’s victim left waiting for reparation he offered her at sentencing following sexual attack

Hannah Bartlett
By
Open Justice reporter - Tauranga·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Joshua Oliver was sentenced to six years' and three months' imprisonment for the sexual violation of a woman. His victim has been battling to get the emotional harm reparation payment he offered at sentencing.

Warning: This story includes details of sexual offending and may be distressing.

When a woman who was sexually violated after a work party was proactively offered a reparation payment by her attacker at sentencing, she thought it would be paid “then and there”.

She also thought it would be

