A group had gone to a house following the event and the victim, who was connected to the workplace and was friends with the homeowner, said she had been having a good time catching up with longstanding friends and people she had just met.
She had been very drunk and struggled to remember large parts of the evening.
The woman went to bed in one of the spare rooms but said she woke in the early hours to the man “forcefully” violating her.
She went back to sleep after telling him to “Get the f*** off me”, but said when she woke later that morning and went to the bathroom, she had felt sore.
She looked in the bathroom mirror and thought, “What the f***, has this really happened?”
At the man’s sentencing, she told the judge the physical and emotional aftermath had been severe – she had not been able to sit comfortably in the days following the attack and was in pain as she drove to the police station and attended medical examinations.
Oliver had been seeking permanent name suppression for reasons that cannot be reported. His application was declined by Judge Bill Lawson on November 1 and Oliver’s counsel indicated the judge’s ruling would be appealed.
However, the Tauranga District Court registry confirmed the appeal had been abandoned and his interim suppression lapsed.
The woman he attacked told NZME, following the lapse of name suppression, that she wanted to send a message to those who commit sexual violence about the impact their actions had on others.
She said survivors of sexual violence were “speaking out”, the world was changing, and offenders could not “escape accountability”.
Oliver was sentenced at the start of November to six years’ and three months’ imprisonment and was ordered to pay $2500 for emotional harm.
Oliver also offered an emotional harm repayment of $2500. The judge said that while that couldn’t repay the financial loss the woman and her family had suffered, it did represent a manifestation of the remorse expressed.
Oliver was also given a 10% discount for background factors.
Hannah Bartlett is a Tauranga-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She previously covered court and local government for the Nelson Mail, and before that was a radio reporter at Newstalk ZB.