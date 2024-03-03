Vicki Wilson and her imported stallion Daminos will start as one of the favourites in the Olympic Cup at the Horse of the Year Show which starts on Tuesday. Photo / Kerry Marshall/KAMPIC

Vicki Wilson’s long association with the Land Rover Horse of the Year Show is set to continue this week as she chases the nation’s biggest class.

The Hawke’s Bay horsewoman recently notched a history-making quinella in the Defender Gold Tour Grand Prix final at the prestigious Takapoto Classic aboard her horses Daminos and Millionaire VWNZ. Both are set to start in the Olympic Cup at the Horse of the year Show, which starts on Tuesday. It was her best-ever result in a very extended and successful equestrian career.

It’s been 12 years since she competed in the Olympic Cup due to injury, family and other pursuits, but HOY is an event she holds close to her heart and one she has been very successful at in the past.

She has won the Nationwide Cup as the showjumper with the most points from the show, a record seven times, won the Lowry Medallion for most points across the show five times and in 2014 took out the Premier Stakes making her the inaugural winner of the Tom Gadsby Memorial Trophy.

Over the years at HOY she has competed and won so many classes, but things are a little different these days. She’s only bringing a small “fun” team this year.

“I have a super team of horses this year,” Wilson said. “They are talented, fun and competitive. I also have a small team of riders who ride here and compete some of my horses at HOY.”

She has her German-bred stallion Daminos and her homebred Millionaire VWNZ along with two homebred five-year-olds and a six-year-old – all of whom have already shown their scope.

It’s hard to give Wilson a single tag – she’s a horsewoman first and foremost, but also a mentor, trainer, part of the much-loved Wilson Sisters of the Keeping up with the Kaimanawas fame, a breeder, an equine therapist, a producer, a mum and so much more.

Her talents have taken her across the globe to success in the United States where she won back-to-back World Colt Starting titles at the Road to the Horse event, as well as accolades in Europe and Australia.

She first competed at HOY as a 16-year-old and remembers placing second in the 95cm aboard Sophie Bell on her first day and going on to win the 1.05m championship on the last day picking up an impressive sash and rug – much to her delight.

“It is a wonderful show where everyone is aiming for something at the end of the season. It’s when all your hard work comes together. It is a fantastic show and a fun one to be at.”

She has many wonderful memories from the event.

“This year I am looking forward to showcasing just how neat my horses are. I love how they try for me and enjoy what they are doing.”

Home for her team is on the banks of the Tukituki River where she and partner Michael Whittaker have built an impressive equestrian centre. “We are also really big into planting trees here and creating a versatile fun lifestyle for our horses. The more the horses came in, the more cattle left!”

There are about 150 horses on the property now, but Wilson is quick to add not all are hers. “There are more horses in the paddock who look really special and I am excited to see what the future brings for us.”

Long term she has her sights on riding for New Zealand at World Champs or Olympic Games. “I don’t mind which one or if it doesn’t happen at all, but that is what I am producing this all for. The next couple of years will determine just how good they are.”

HOY 2024 will be a good measure to see if her two top horses back up their stellar Takapoto outing . . . chances are they will.

* The show runs at Hastings’ Tōmoana Showgrounds from March 5-10.