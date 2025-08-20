Advertisement
Vicious pitbull attack in Michael Hill store ends 20-year jewellery career

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The Dog Safe Workplace director Jo Clough explains what to do if a dog rushes at or attacks you. Video / Katie Harris

A rampaging pitbull launched itself from a moving vehicle and stormed into an Auckland jewellery store while attempting to savage a lap dog, injuring an employee during the ordeal.

The worker has claimed the pitbull’s owner is yet to face any significant consequences, despite the attack causing a career-ending

