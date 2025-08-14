Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Auckland Council targets dog owners, as Rottweiler attack leads to prosecution

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The Dog Safe Workplace director Jo Clough explains what to do if a dog rushes at or attacks you. Video / Katie Harris

Auckland Council is cracking down on dog owners in a bid to lower a surge in attacks, even prosecuting the apologetic owner of a Rottweiler whose teenage son was walking the dog when it mauled a passer-by.

Since March 2020, Auckland Council has brought more

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save