Auckland Council is cracking down on dog owners in a bid to lower a surge in attacks, even prosecuting the apologetic owner of a Rottweiler whose teenage son was walking the dog when it mauled a passer-by.
Since March 2020, Auckland Council has brought morethan 611 prosecutions under the Dog Control Act, which targeted owners whose dogs seriously injured people or other animals.
The council warned that, if your dog bites, mauls or attacks, you will be held to account.
A dog owner was recently sentenced in the Auckland District Court after her Rottweiler attacked a passer-by in New Lynn in October 2023.
The victim, who had stepped aside to let the dog and its teenage handler pass, suffered a 10-15cm wound to her arm that required surgery, Auckland Council said.
“At the time, the dog was under the control of the dog owner’s 15-year-old son,” a spokesperson said.
“Despite the dog owner’s guilty plea and her assistance to the victim immediately after the attack, the court refused the dog owner’s application for a discharge without conviction, citing the severity of the injuries and the hospitalisation.”
The owner was sentenced to 70 hours of community service and ordered to pay $500 in reparations.
The Rottweiler was euthanised four days after the attack, at the owner’s request.
In the 2024-25 financial year alone, nearly 3000 dog attacks and more than 15,000 cases of roaming dogs were reported in Auckland.
The increase from 2020, when just under 2000 attacks were logged, is attributed to a surge in dog ownership after the Covid-19 lockdowns, a decline in desexing, and a growing number of unregistered and untrained animals.
“Behind every statistic is a victim – often a child – left with severe injuries and lifelong trauma," the council spokesperson said.
Zero tolerance for preventable attacks
Head of prosecutions John Kang said the council had no hesitation in prosecuting owners whose dogs attacked, particularly given the serious injuries involved.
“Some of these injuries are gruesome. They leave physical and psychological scars.
“What’s worse is that many of these incidents are entirely preventable. They often happen when owners fail to control their dogs or turn a blind eye to aggressive behaviour.
“We will continue to prosecute where criminal action is justified under the Solicitor-General’s prosecution guidelines,” Kang said.
Auckland Council’s general manager for licensing and compliance, Robert Irvine, said the case reflected a disturbing trend.
“Too many dog owners are failing to take responsibility. We are seeing a rise in serious attacks, and it’s clear many owners don’t care, or don’t believe they’ll be held responsible.