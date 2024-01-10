The victim of the attack in Napier has been hospitalised with critical injuries, police say.

The victim of the attack in Napier has been hospitalised with critical injuries, police say.

A man who attacked and critically injured a person in a “vicious assault” in suburban Napier fled the scene on his motorbike, despite an attempt by an onlooker to stop him.

Detective Todd Lee said Napier Police were seeking witnesses to the attack in Latham St just after 3pm on Wednesday.

The victim had been hospitalised with critical injuries and police wanted to speak to anyone who had witnessed the attack or who resided in the Latham St area and may have security camera footage.

”The alleged offender is described as a male in his mid-20s, of slim build, with short hair. He was wearing dark clothing and after the attack, he left the area on a motorbike.”

Lee said police were also seeking the motorbike helmet worn by the alleged attacker, which was taken from him by a concerned onlooker in an attempt to prevent him from leaving.

A scene examination had been completed and police would continue to have a presence in the area.

Anyone with information that may help police find the offender should call 105 and reference event number P057384570. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.





