Hawke’s Bay news in brief: Hastings District Council opens Tuia programme applications

Hastings councillor Ana Apatu (left), Jaevarn Tapine-Ngamotu, Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, Kaysie Cornes, and Hastings District Council youth development coordinator Tara Black. Tapine-Ngamotu and Cornes were part of the 2023 Tuia Rangatahi Programme. Photo / Supplied

Hastings District Council has put out a call to Hastings youth who have the potential to become community leaders to apply for the 2024 Tuia Rangatahi Programme.

The national programme involves mayors selecting a young Māori rangatahi (young person) from their rohe (district) to mentor on a one-to-one basis, to encourage and enhance leadership skills

The rangatahi will be mentored monthly through informal meetings and attend formal occasions that will assist their development as a leader.

The Tuia mentees also undertake a 100-hour community contribution project and attend five wānanga (seminars) in different parts of the country to build networks, obtain support and meet a diverse range of people.

Last year, Kaysie Cornes and Jaevarn Tapine-Ngamotu were the Heretaunga rangatahi selected to take part in the programme.

Rangatahi Māori aged 18-25 years old from the Heretaunga region are encouraged to fill out an application form by Thursday, February 8, with interviews taking place on 14 February, 2024.

Colgate Games to be hosted at Mitre 10 Park Hawke’s Bay

Hawke’s Bay will host the 2025 North Island Colgate Games.

Athletics New Zealand announced the event will be held at Mitre 10 Park from 10-12 January next year.

The Colgate Games are held in January every year and are made up of two events, one in the North Island and one in the South Island.

The event is for children aged 7 to 14 and is one of the country’s biggest youth athletics events.

The 2024 North Island Colgate Games were held in Auckland at Go Media Stadium Mt Smart from January 5 to 7.

The 2025 event will be the first time the event has been held in Hawke’s Bay since 2017.

Mitre 10 Park Hawke’s Bay is the home ground of Hastings Athletic Club.

Vet sees increase in parvovirus cases

Vet Services Hastings has seen more parvovirus cases and is asking dog owners to make sure their animals are vaccinated.

Parvovirus is extremely contagious among dogs and can survive in an environment like the park for years.

It is especially dangerous to puppies and can come with symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, appetite loss, dehydration, and depression.

According to a recent social media post, Vet Services Hastings said the likelihood of a dog surviving parvo without veterinary intervention was just 10%.

“We strongly recommend you do not walk your puppy in public areas or dog parks until they have finished their course of vaccinations (usually third or fourth vaccination at around 16 weeks),” the post said.

People should contact their local vet if they have any concerns or are wanting to book a vaccination.