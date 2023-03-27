Hastings councillor Ana Apatu (left), Jaevarn Tapine-Ngamotu, Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, Kaysie Cornes, and council youth development coordinator Tara Black. Photo / Supplied

Two young men have been selected to take part in the Hastings District Council’s Tuia mayoral mentoring programme this year, designed to unleash the potential of young Māori.

Kaysie Cornes and Jaevarn Tapine-Ngamotu, both 20, are the rangatahi selected to take part in the programme.

Tuia is a nationwide initiative that sees mayors mentor young people aged between 18 and 25, with proven potential, to help develop and enhance the contribution they make to their community.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst met the pair recently and said she was looking forward to working with them in the year ahead.

“Being able to support rangatahi through Tuia is inspiring. I’m in the fantastic position where I get to support my Tuia grow in confidence and leadership as they build on their ambition and passion to make a difference to their whānau and community,” she said.

Cornes is passionate about inspiring and supporting rangatahi to grow and reach their goals. He works at Te Aratika Academy teaching mau rakau or Māori weaponry, looking at self-defence and the morals and values of te ao Māori.

“I love rangatahi and, if I can inspire someone to do what they love, then it’s worth the extra work and the late nights.

“I saw this programme and thought it looked like an awesome opportunity to learn skills, build networks, and make a difference in my community.”

Tapine-Ngamotu works at Hastings Probation and sees the mahi as a way for him to support people in the community to move forward and build their lives from there.

“A colleague had been a Tuia and recommended it to me, and reading through the programme I felt it really strongly aligned with who I am,” he said.

He wants to use the programme to collaboratively support his community. “I’m excited to build networks and be a sponge to soak up ideas and energy from other rangatahi.”

Running for a year, the Tuia programme includes mentoring, community contribution and wānanga.

Mayors select rangatahi Māori and meet them monthly for both informal meetings and participation in formal occasions.

This year, the Tuia will also receive mentoring from councillors Ana Apatu, Kellie Jessup, and Renata Nepe alongside Hazlehurst.

The Tuia mentees also undertake a 100-hour community contribution project and attend five wānanga in different parts of the country to build networks, obtain support and be exposed to a diverse range of people.







